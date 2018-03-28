  • CBS13On Air

Dianne Feinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says it unlikely the Second Amendment could be repealed, but she wants Congress to raise the age limit for buying guns to 21 while banning military-style assault weapons.

Her remarks came after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for repeal of the Second Amendment in an essay on The New York Times website.

Speaking with reporters in Los Angeles Tuesday, Feinstein said there was momentum behind the push for tougher legislation to restrict gun sales, following a weekend of national “March for Our Lives” protests against gun violence.

When asked about the Second Amendment repeal, the Democrat said, “I don’t think it’s possible.”

She cited the difficulty in making a change to the Constitution, which requires approval by three-quarters of the states.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

