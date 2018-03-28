MODESTO (CBS13) —Parents are concerned after a dangerous and potentially explosive drug lab was found inside a popular park.

The butane honey oil lab was in plain sight when officers found it.

Modesto Police officers have arrested Robert Berg, 51, after he was found in possession of a butane honey oil lab. The potentially dangerous lab was discovered inside Enslen Park.

“This is no place for that type of activity, especially around children. Easter break, no we don’t want that around here,” said Richard Ornelas, lives in Modesto.

According to investigators, the drug lab uses a chemical process to extract concentrated THC from the marijuana plant. Police say it’s highly flammable and can be potentially explosive.

“It’s very scary. Toxic substances on the ground, there are kids running around, and it’s uncalled for and should be taken care of immediately,” he said.

Modesto police officers found the lab during their regular patrol around the park. They say it out in plain sight with children playing just feet away.

“We take it pretty seriously. It’s a chemical process that they use in order to produce this final product and so in that process, if it comes in contact with an open flame, it could cause an explosion,” said Heather Graves of the Modesto Police Department.

Police also arrested Eric Cooke, 34, who was with Berg at the time of the arrest. Cooke was found to have outstanding warrants totaling more than $100,000. Both men were booked into the Stanislaus County jail.

“Maybe to the common eye you may not see some of the indicators, but if you see a butane canister or if you see some sort of piping, that is something to be aware of, if you have all those pieces together, and definitely alert police,” she said.

Police say berg now faces several felony drug charges and a violation of probation.