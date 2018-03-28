LODI (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after police say they robbed a pizza delivery driver in Lodi.

The incident happened Sunday around 10 p.m.

Lodi police say a woman was delivering pizza along the 1800 block of South Church Street when someone walked up behind her and put her in a chokehold.

Another suspect then took the pizzas – along with the woman’s personal property.

After getting some leads, detectives served a search warrant along the 400 block of West Century Boulevard and arrested two people – 37-year-old Sherri Jean Smith and 23-year-old Alexander Marcel Barba.

Both Barba and Smith are facing charges of robbery, conspiracy and drugs.

Police say most of the stolen property has been recovered.