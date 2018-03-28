OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Olivehurst area that has left at least two people hurt.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened a little before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies responded to the Tower Mart along McGowan Parkway.

Deputies say one of the shooting victims was found at the Dollar General store next to the Tower Mart. Both victims have been taken to the hospital in unknown condition; authorities are still trying to figure out if there are any more victims.

Lindhurst High School was on precautionary lockdown due to its closeness to the scene, but it has since been lifted. Authorities stress there is no direct threat to the school.

Authorities say the suspect may still be on the run, but they’re also looking into whether it was one of the people who were shot.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.