SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A driver got into an altercation with five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing Wednesday, San Francisco police said.

Police spokeswoman Giselle Linnane said four victims had life-threatening injuries. All five people were taken to a hospital.

Police did not have any additional information.

Paul Lim, who works at nearby mechanical contractor Anderson Rowe & Buckley, told the San Francisco Chronicle a distraught bystander ran into the business asking for items to help stop the victims’ bleeding.

Lim said one person was being consoled by a friend screaming for help, and another one was moving very slowly.

