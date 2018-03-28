SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protests over Stephon Clark’s death are spreading across the nation. Several people were arrested in New York City after protests escalated in Times Square.

“We are here for Stephon Clark!” protesters chanted.

Things in Times Square escalated as protesters came face to face with police officers. The New York Post reported 11 arrests due to disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, protesters in Sacramento blocked off several streets in downtown streets during rush hour. They started the day at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, then planted themselves in the intersection of I and 5th streets.

“There are several methods to this madness,” said Sonia Lewis, one of the protesters. “But until law enforcement stops killing black bodies, we will not stop.”

But drivers wedged between protesters and the California Highway Patrol on Interstate 5 just wanted to avoid the chaotic scene.

“I think they’re idiots,” said Marq Glazner, who was late picking up her kids. “And I mean, like, what do I say? ‘I’m sorry, you guys are hungry because these guys found an ineffective way to voice their opinions!”

But some protesters were short on sympathy.

“You want us to stop, start making some phone calls,” Lewis said. “Call [Sacramento Mayor Darrell] Steinberg, call [California Attorney General Xavier] Becerra, Call his office. Tell him we want an indictment, tell them we want those officers fired!”

And as the march came to a close Wednesday evening, BLM leadership called their work so far a success.

“I think it’s good, the momentum is good, and we’ve been keeping it, and we need to keep on,” said Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento. “We’re not going to be quiet until we get justice.”