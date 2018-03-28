SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters took center stage at Tuesday night’s Sacramento city council meeting, and the protests aren’t over yet.

A wake for Stephon Clark is scheduled to begin early Wednesday afternoon, a little over a week after he was shot and killed by Sacramento police. The timing of the gathering led Sacramento city council to postpone a community meeting they had originally planned to begin at the same time.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he made the decision to postpone the meeting out of respect for the family.

Tuesday’s council meeting ended early due to safety concerns. Clark’s brother took over the meeting by chanting Stephon’s name, then jumping onto the mayor’s council desk.

Black Lives Matter is planning another protest in the wake of the shooting. Activists are continuing to put pressure on the district attorney’s office to prosecute the two officers who fired at Clark.

According to Black Lives Matter Sacramento, the protest will begin at 3 p.m. outside the Sacramento County DA’s office.