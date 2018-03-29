DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are asking people to avoid an area of downtown due to an incident.

Officers are still working on an incident at 2nd St and H St. G St and H St between 1st and 3rd are currently closed. Please avoid the area. — Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) March 29, 2018

The scene is near 2nd and H streets, near the Davis Amtrak train station.

No details about the incident have been released.

Davis station is currently closed due to police activity – police have closed off depot and passengers not being allowed in. Updates provided when available. — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) March 29, 2018

Officers have closed off G and H streets between 1st and 3rd in the area. Residents are being asked to avoid the scene.

Capitol Corridor train 531 is delayed due to the incident. The Davis station is closed due to the police activity, Capitol Corridor says.

Authorities were heard detonating a device around 9:30 a.m.

More information to come.