DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis are asking people to avoid an area of downtown due to an incident.
The scene is near 2nd and H streets, near the Davis Amtrak train station.
No details about the incident have been released.
Officers have closed off G and H streets between 1st and 3rd in the area. Residents are being asked to avoid the scene.
Capitol Corridor train 531 is delayed due to the incident. The Davis station is closed due to the police activity, Capitol Corridor says.
Authorities were heard detonating a device around 9:30 a.m.
More information to come.