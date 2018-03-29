SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Golden 1 Center will be under heightened security after Stephon Clark’s funeral.

Protesters have already kept ticketholders out twice during the Sacramento Kings’ recent home games.

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Pacers, Sacramento police have promised ticketholders they will make it inside for the game safely.

The Kings aren’t releasing specific plans for security reasons, but CBS13 has learned officers will be in protective riot gear and be ready to go if necessary.

In a letter to fans Wednesday night, the Kings said:

“We have updated our security plan with the Sacramento Police Department and they have committed to ensure safe entry for all ticketed guests. This plan will include a significant police presence around the arena and through the plaza tomorrow. Security and ticket checks will continue at the perimeter of the plaza. To expedite entry, you are encouraged to arrive early and have your ticket ready to show staff.”

CBS13 has also learned only ticketed guests will be allowed on the plaza. Ticket checks will only take place on the perimeter of the concourse. Additional barriers will be in place around Golden 1 Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Kings have offered refunds to anyone who missed the last two games because of the demonstrations.