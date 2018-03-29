Menu
FULL FORECAST
Sports
NCAA BB
Latest
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Eat.See.Play
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Links & Numbers
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
California Judge Rules Coffee Needs Cancer Warning
A nonprofit group had sued coffee roasters, distributors and retailers under a state law that requires warnings on a wide range of chemicals that can cause cancer. One of those chemicals is acrylamide, a carcinogen present in coffee.
Rev. Al Sharpton, Other Faith Leaders Memorialize Stephon Clark
Hundreds of mourners, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, gathered to remember Stephon Clark – the Sacramento man shot and killed by police officer a little over a week ago.
Easter Weekend Blue Moon Will Be The Last Until 2020
Blue moons typically occur every 2.7 years but this will be the second blue moon since January.
Inside Of Rubber Duckies Is Full Of Bacteria
A new study confirms what parents already know: the inside of a rubber ducky is gross.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Forecast Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Digicast
Animated Radar Gallery
Weather School
Satellite
Temperatures
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Latest Forecast
Noon Forecast - March 29, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting for Easter.
Sports
All Sports
NCAA BB
Latest
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Latest Headlines
Villanova's Brunson Is AP Men's College Player Of The Year
The junior point guard just reached another one by becoming The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year.
A'ja Wilson Is AP Women's College Hoops Player Of The Year
A'ja Wilson of South Carolina is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the year.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Check Your Picks!
2018 Bracket Challenge
Enter our national game for a chance to win a $5,000 Amex gift card!
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Egg Rolls In Sacramento
The farm-to-fork capital is home to a row of authentic Asian-inspired eateries, especially located in the Little Saigon neighborhood in South Sacramento. For those with a hunger for the best egg roll in town stop by one of these five recommendations to curb your appetite and discover something new to savor.
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
See
Best Ways To Support Sacramento's Local Art Scene
Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.
Best Ways To Celebrate Black History Month In Sacramento
Whether it's catching a live musical production, supporting a local business, or getting creative with arts and crafts centered on African culture, this list of educational activities will guide you and your family through some of the best ways to pay respect to a culture that's proven to be a powerful force in all areas of the world just in time for Black History Month.
Play
Best Family Events For Easter In Sacramento
Many older children and adults understand that Easter is a religious holiday that celebrates Christ rising from the grave. But for young children, Easter means candy, egg hunts, fun, and the Easter Bunny. There are a lot of Easter events going on across the Sacramento area. This is not an exhaustive list of events, please check your local area for other events. But these five venues will give you a head start on the egg hunts and fun.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
3 p.m. CBS13 Update 3/29/2018
Kurtis Ming has the latest news at 3 p.m.
2 p.m. CBS13 Update 3/29/2018
Bethany Crouch has the latest news at 2 p.m.
Sacramento Home For Sale, But Not To Trump Supporters
The homeowner has a political preference in mind for the next owner of her house, which has been in her family for decades.
Noon Forecast - March 29, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting for Easter.
Last-Minute Easter Deals At Thrift Town
Easter is now just days away, so here are some quick Easter ideas.
More
Contests
2018 Bracket Challenge
Enter our national game for a chance to win a $5,000 Amex gift card!
Travel
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS13
Watch Now
CBS13 News at 4 & 5 p.m.
On Air Schedule:
3:30 PM
Judge Judy
4:00 PM
CBS13 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS13 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
6:00 PM
CBS13 News at 6pm
View All Programs
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings