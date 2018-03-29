  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:sonoma, Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (KPIX) — A 75-year-old street racer, and Napa resident, died Wednesday at the Sonoma Raceway when the racer’s vehicle hit a wall at 100 or more miles per hour, county sheriff’s officials said.

At about 6:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported the death, which occurred at a drag racing program at the raceway at 29355 Arnold Drive in Sonoma.

The driver was racing his 1976 Ford Pinto on the facility’s quarter-mile drag strip when the accident happened, according to the Sonoma Raceway.

The raceway said this is the first on-track fatality in the 30-year history of their Wednesday Night Drag program.

The identity of the racer was not immediately released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s