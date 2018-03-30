  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:DUI, Wheatland

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A semi-truck driver was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk near Wheatland Friday morning.

The incident happened on southbound Highway 65 a little after 3 a.m.

Wheatland police say an officer spotted a Freightliner big rig without a trailer tailgating another vehicle. The big rig then allegedly tried to pass on the left side, directly into the path of oncoming traffic.

The big rig was pulled over and the driver was soon arrested. The officer says the driver blew a .13 percent blood-alcohol level test.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this point.

