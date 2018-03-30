LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly had to have emergency open-heart surgery, TMZ reports.

Schwarzenegger, who is 70, underwent the surgery at a hospital in Los Angeles.

The surgery is said to have lasted for several hours. He is reportedly in stable condition.

It would not be the first time Schwarzenegger, who originally rose to fame as a bodybuilder, has undergone heart surgery. Back in 1997, he had to have an aortic valve replaced.

Schwarzenegger, who was elected governor as a Republican, has been a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.