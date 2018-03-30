MANHATTAN BEACH (CBS13) – Ventura County detectives have arrested a Sacramento man for human trafficking.

The suspect, James Powell, is accused of trafficking two adult women and three underage teenage girls.

Four of those victims are also from Sacramento County, authorities say, while the fifth is from Rohnert Park.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation started in Camarillo with the discovery a 14-year-old runaway.

That led detectives to two more victims in Ventura County. Powell and another victim were later found in Manhattan Beach.

Powell is now in a Ventura County Jail.