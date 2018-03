SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed in a crash off of Interstate 5 Friday morning, authorities say.

The scene is just north of the W. El Camino Avenue exit on the northbound side of the freeway.

An SUV, for an unknown reason, went off the roadway. The vehicle then hit a guardrail before crashing into a pole.

The man behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol investigators are continuing to look into what caused the crash.