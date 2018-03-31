  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    02:32 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City officials estimate there are 250,000 pets in the city limits, but until recently, only 13 percent were properly licensed.

Animal owners like Angie McKay admit they haven’t always licensed their pets.

“For the first two years of Clover’s life, I didn’t know that you had to do that,” she said.

But new outreach efforts by the City of Sacramento have more pet owners obeying the law. Licenses for unaltered cats or dogs are $75 a year, while altered dogs are $20 and altered cats are $10.

The city started using local vaccination records last summer to identify pets, then mailed owners of unlicensed animals a warning to get their animals licensed.

“If you don’t do that within 30 days, you’ll get a follow-up letter that says we haven’t heard from you, you didn’t license, and in another 30 days, you’re going to get a ticket. It’s a $300 administrative citation,” said Gina Knepp with Sacramento City Animal Care Services.

She says the enforcement has been effective.

“Since June 1, we have increased licensing revenue for that same period last year by $176,000,” she said.

Licensing also makes it easier to reunite lost pets.

“I don’t want them in our shelter,” she said. “I want them home where they belong, and this is a mechanism to help us do that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s