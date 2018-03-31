SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Video from the Stephon Clark protest on Saturday night appears to show a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy accelerating into a protester.

The video, shot by legal observer Guy Danilowitz shows a deputy accelerating and hitting a protester who wearing dark clothes was walking toward the curb. The video shows the protester moving laterally toward the curb and waving at the driver as she tries to get around.

The front right side of the vehicle struck the woman, sending her tumbling to the street. She was transported from the scene by police. Her condition is unknown.

The incident happened after a march following a rally held by the Answer Coalition. This appears to be the first event held by the group in the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting. Other protests have been coordinated by groups such as Black Lives Matter.