  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    00:00 AMCSI: Miami
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Video from the Stephon Clark protest on Saturday night appears to show a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy accelerating into a protester.

The video, shot by legal observer Guy Danilowitz shows a deputy accelerating and hitting a protester who wearing dark clothes was walking toward the curb. The video shows the protester moving laterally toward the curb and waving at the driver as she tries to get around.

The front right side of the vehicle struck the woman, sending her tumbling to the street. She was transported from the scene by police. Her condition is unknown.

The incident happened after a march following a rally held by the Answer Coalition. This appears to be the first event held by the group in the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting. Other protests have been coordinated by groups such as Black Lives Matter.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s