OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has been released from a hospital following a terrifying fall to the floor during Saturday’s game at Sacramento.

The team says that preliminary tests showed McCaw has no structural damage or problems with his nervous system after the freak injury.

Golden State says that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI “were all clear.” McCaw was able to leave UC Davis Medical Center. He is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist on Thursday and his injury — aside from anything related to the impact of the fall — will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine.

