DAVIS (CBS13) – Starting Monday, some PG&E customers may see electricity costs increase certain times during the day.

It’s called “time of use” billing, which charges more – or less – for electricity based on when you use it.

About 150,000 PG&E customers have been randomly selected to try it out. They can choose between two options: peak pricing from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. That’s when their energy will cost the most.

The price per kilowatt goes down the rest of the day and on weekends.