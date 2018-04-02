  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Redding, Sex Offenders

REDDING (CBS13) – Authorities say they’ve received a tip that a sex offender on the run could be in the Redding area.

The Redding Police Department says the Texas Department of Public Safety contacted them last week that they had gotten a tip about Shawn Monroe Cowan, one of the 10 most wanted sex offenders in Texas.

Police say they got an anonymous, but specific, tip that Cowan could be in the Redding area.

The 43-year-old Cowan has been wanted since June 2017 in Texas for a parole violation and failing to register as a sex offender.

Cowan was convicted back in 2011 on charges of indecency with a 9-year-old girl.

Anyone who sees Cowan or knows where he might be is asked to contact Redding police immediately. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

