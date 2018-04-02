The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

After a successful broadcast of the 2018 Exhibition Game between the Sacramento River Cats and San Francisco Giants on CW31, the partnership has been extended for 2018 to include the following games:

April 28

May 12

May 26

June 9

June 23

July 14

July 28

August 11

August 25

Each game is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. and coverage on CW31 will begin at 7:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to expand on our relationship with KMAX-TV to bring even more River Cats baseball to those in the Sacramento Region,” says Chip Maxson, General Manager of the River Cats. “This new partnership will go far beyond a broadcast as we hope to bring our fans closer than ever to the action, introduce them to the personal side of players and coaches, while also working to impact our community in new and exciting ways.”

“CBS13/CW31 are proud to be the official Sacramento stations of the San Francisco Giants, and now the Sacramento River Cats. The River Cats are a great source of local sports entertainment and we are looking forward to televising their games, while also featuring the team’s players and coaches on Good Day Sacramento and CBS13 Sports Xtra.” says Jay Howell, Vice President and General Manager of KOVR and KMAX-TV.

Ticket plans and single-game tickets are available now for the 2018 season. For more information, please visit rivercats.com, email tickets@rivercats.com, or call the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).