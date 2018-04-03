SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Want to get rid of that Toys R Us gift card before the company goes out of business? Another store is offering to exchange the gift card for credit.

Bed Bath and Beyond says they’ll be accepting exchanges for Toys R Us gift cards until Thursday at 8:59 p.m. PST.

You won’t get the full value of the card, however, and the gift card must have a minimum balance of $20. For example, according to the Bed Bath and Beyond website, a $20 Toys R Us gift card can net you $12.84 in store credit.

Check how much your gift card could be worth here: https://bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com/