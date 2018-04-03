MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Modesto over the weekend.

The incident happened late Sunday morning near N. 9th Street and Carver Road.

Modesto police say officers responded to the scene and found that a woman, Modesto resident Vanessa Julian, had been struck in the roadway. Medics took her to the hospital, but she was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Julian was pushing her bicycle across N. 9th Street, but not in a crosswalk. A car being driven by 27-year-old Modesto resident Louis Bowman struck her.

Police say Bowman stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are still looking for more witnesses, but at this point drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.