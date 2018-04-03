SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re missing Moe’s Southwest Grill after the restaurant chain closed its local locations last year, there’s a chance to relive their menu. Well, at least the tacos.

Moe’s is looking for a Chief Taco Officer, though don’t expect the executive level perks the title implies. But if you’re a fan of their tacos, the position comes with all the tacos you can eat during your brief tenure.

The Chief Taco Officer will take over the company’s social media accounts and ride across the United States in a food truck for up to two weeks in June. The position also comes with a $1,000 fun budget that the company claims comes with endless possibilities, but the finite amount seems to contradict that. There is also an undisclosed CTO uniform.

If you’re concerned about motion sickness from riding in the back of a vehicle, the position comes with a VIP seat up front and all travel arrangements are taken care of by Moe’s.

Moe’s had grand plans to expand into the Sacramento area with more than a dozen planned locations, but three restaurants it opened between 2014 and 2016 in Citrus Heights, Auburn and Roseville closed by the end of 2017.

Now their only locations in California and Nevada are at Camp Pendleton and Las Vegas.

If you have two weeks free in June for a taco truck trek, you can apply here. If you’re worried your resume isn’t up to snuff, don’t worry, the requirements include being a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards Member.