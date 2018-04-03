DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police are asking the public to help locate a boy, 10, who has been reporting missing.

The boy left his home on foot around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, headed to Pioneer Elementary School but didn’t arrive, Davis police said in a statement.

He has a tan complexion, wavy brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and lime green pajama pants with dragons on them.

Police are not releasing his name.

If you know the boy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.