Filed Under:Davis, missing, Pioneer Elementary School

DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police are asking the public to help locate a boy, 10, who has been reporting missing.

The boy left his home on foot around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, headed to Pioneer Elementary School but didn’t arrive, Davis police said in a statement.

He has a tan complexion, wavy brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and lime green pajama pants with dragons on them.

missing davis boy Boy, 10, Reported Missing Out Of Davis

(Credit: Davis PD)

Police are not releasing his name.

If you know the boy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s