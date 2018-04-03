WATCH LIVE:California lawmakers propose law to restrict police use of lethal force
WEIMAR (CBS13) – A Placer County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing up to $100,000 from her elderly mother.

Katherine Ann Lawrence, 60, Weimar is facing charges of elder abuse, identity theft, and theft of an access card, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Lawrence’s mother has been in a care facility since October, and her daughter reportedly didn’t have permission to use her mother’s debit card or withdraw money from her account.

Deputies obtained surveillance video that reportedly shows Lawrence using the card at several ATMs.

She’s accused of stealing between $85,000 and $100,000.

