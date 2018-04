View of the border fence near wall prototypes at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, on April 3, 2018. President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to deploy the military to secure America's southern border, as a caravan of Central American migrants heads north through Mexico toward the United States. (Credit: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.

She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

Trump has been frustrated by Congress’ refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.