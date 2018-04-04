SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Emergency crews are evacuating businesses due to a large gas leak in south Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is along Franklin Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire on scene of a gas leak along Franklin Blvd between 47th and 48th Ave, evacuations in place @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/CjrQAyLEKB — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) April 4, 2018

The Sacramento Fire Department says businesses between 47th and 48th avenues along Franklin are being evacuated due to the gas leak.

It appears a garbage truck that was leaving an auto business in the area clipped and sheared a line, Sacramento Fire says. The line sheared is big enough where crews can easily smell and hear gas leaking.

Businesses north of the gas leak have been isolated, while businesses across the street are sheltering in place.

One lane of southbound Franklin Boulevard is closed, but the roadway is otherwise open.

More information to come.