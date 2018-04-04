SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of people marched in Sacramento Wednesday for another night of protests in the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting. They also remembered Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination.

The protest lasted almost 4 hours. It started at the DA’s office and went through the streets of downtown. Lead by the group Black Lives Matter, it was peaceful and passionate. And by the size of the crowd, it’s clear the momentum of these protests has not slowed down.

In fact, as Stephon Clark’s name echoed through the streets, protests entered their third week.

“As long as the protests are peaceful, it’s necessary,” said protestor Lauren Long.

On this national day of action, BLM brought out a diverse crowd from kids to adults. The group marched in front of the sheriff’s department, city hall and even got support from inmates peering through the windows of the county jail.

“This has been going on for years in Sacramento, and I feel like it’s built up to this moment, to where we’re gonna keep fighting,” said BLM Sacramento founder Tanya Faison.

“I’m so proud of Sacramento, they keep coming out, we see different faces,” said Sonia Lewis, another BLM organizer.

Many are calling on the district attorney to prosecute the police officers who killed Clark.

Today also marked 50 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“MLK was a freedom fighter, at the end of the day, his message was for black liberation, justice and equality,” said Lewis.

That fight for justice is now in the name of Stephon Clark.

“At the end of the day, we are all human beings, and no one has the right to take another human beings life,” said Clark family friend Jamilia Land.

Those close to the family shared emotional words about the 22-year-old, they continue to grieve.

“He was a baby, he was a baby, and he was our baby,” said Land.

Organizers say another protest outside the DA’s office is planned for Thursday.