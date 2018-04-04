STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two Stockton teens are recovering after being attacked just a few blocks away from their home.

It happened near the intersection of Herndon Place and Mill Springs Drive in a quiet residential area.

Catherine Swift and her 13-year-old friend were just minutes away from home when the teens were attacked by a group of young men.

“We were walking past this girl’s house, and three guys just came out of the house and started following us,” the 14-year-old said.

Swift says she was on the phone with her mother minutes before the suspects approached them. She said her mother managed to hear everything that was going on.

“I got punched two times in the neck, and they took the backpack and my Samsung,” she said.

Stockton Police officers are now looking for the three suspects, described by the victims as black men between the ages of 18 and 20. One of the suspects was about 15 years old.

“What we saw last night was a pretty brazen attack against these two,” said Stockton police spokesman Joe Silva.

Investigators said the suspects demanded money from the young victims. They managed to run away with a bag filled with books and two cell phones.

“It’s always important for parents in these types of situations, even though you might think that your children are going to be gone for a few minutes, especially late at night, we always want you to make sure that you accompany them. Just walk them to the store or always make sure you always know where they are at,” said Silva.

If anyone has any information about this attack, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.