ANAHEIM (CBS13) – Disneyland Resort announced today it will soon offer mobile food ordering.

A blog post says guests will be able to place orders at certain restaurants using the Disneyland App. Users will pick a time, order their menu items and pay.

Guests then alert the restaurant when they’ve arrived. The restaurant will send a message when the food is ready to pick up at a designated window.

Annual Passholders will be able to apply a meal discount before paying.

Disney didn’t say when the mobile food ordering will launch.