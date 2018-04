MODESTO (CBS13) – A murder suspect is on the run, accused of killing his wife in Modesto.

Officials say 51-year-old Kelvin Simpson took off after killing his wife 47-year-old wife Shannon inside the couple’s home on Coffee Villa Drive.

There is no word on where Simpson could be headed.

The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone who sees Simpson or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.