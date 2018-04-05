SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E electricity customers will see a $39.42 credit on their April bills.

The money comes from the “California Climate Credit” overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission. Residential customers of 5 state utilities, including PG&E, automatically get the credit in April and October.

The credit varies based on the utility provider. In April PG&E customers get the second highest amount. Pacific Power customers get the most – $126.90. Liberty Utilities customers get the least – $29.46.

In addition to residential customers, small businesses using no more than 20 kilowatts of power in a month, along with nonprofits and schools, get the credit. However, residential customers generally receive the credit twice a year. Small businesses get the Climate Credit in each monthly electric bill.

The amount doesn’t vary based on the amount of electricity residential customers use; however, the Climate Credit for small businesses is based on electricity rates and the amount of electricity used.

The California Climate Credit is part of a statewide effort to fight climate change. A state government program requires power plants and other companies that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The program is expected to continue through at least 2020.

Customers of public utilities, including SMUD, are not eligible for the Climate Credit because the California Public Utilities Commission doesn’t regulate public utilities.