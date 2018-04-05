  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Restaurants in South Lake Tahoe will no longer be allowed to use plastic foam containers and products following a ban that goes into effect in October.

KRNV-TV reports the city council approved an ordinance Tuesday to regulate the use and sale of plastic foam.

Under the ordinance, restaurants will also be barred from providing customers with plastic cutlery, cups and straws.

Officials say the goal of the measure is to reduce and prevent the presence of this type of litter and to promote environmentally sustainable practices.

Instead of the plastic items, the food providers are allowed to use products that are recyclable, compostable or biodegradable.

The city will issue warnings to violators into early April 2019. Violations after that time will result in fines.

