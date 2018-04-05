TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police in Turlock hope the photo of a man suspected of snatching money from a victim during a fake cell phone sale will help bring the man to justice.

The suspect, seen below, and the victim met in late March to discuss the sale of a cell phone. The suspect was supposed to sell the phone to the victim but instead gave the victim an empty cell phone box and grabbed the victim’s cash, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

The two then got into a fight that ended with the suspect getting into a nearby white new Kia and driving away.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Stanislaus area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636