TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police in Turlock hope the photo of a man suspected of snatching money from a victim during a fake cell phone sale will help bring the man to justice.

The suspect, seen below, and the victim met in late March to discuss the sale of a cell phone. The suspect was supposed to sell the phone to the victim but instead gave the victim an empty cell phone box and grabbed the victim’s cash, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

thief suspect turlock Man Wanted For Robbing Victim During Fake Cell Phone Sale In Turlock

Credit: Turlock PD

The two then got into a fight that ended with the suspect getting into a nearby white new Kia and driving away.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Stanislaus area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636

 

