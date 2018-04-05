SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A late-season atmospheric river over the Pacific is about to hit Northern California.

Forecasters say light rain is expected to begin north of the Interstate 80 corridor by the afternoon hours on Thursday. Snow levels will be high at that point.

Wet pattern returns to Norcal. Heaviest Precipitation Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rTQEh1muLz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 5, 2018

By Friday, moderate to heavy rain is expected through the afternoon and into the night. At this point, the National Weather Service warns that local flooding is possible.

The moderate to heavy rain will last into Saturday morning. Come Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms are possible in the valley.

Tropical moisture is streaming north over the Hawaiian islands toward the west coast aided by a large low pressure storm system prompting #flood watches for heavy rains & higher elevation snow. #PineappleExpress #CAwx #ORwx #WAwx https://t.co/GnXZhzoMrF pic.twitter.com/xpUXUqHEAd — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) April 5, 2018

Forecasters say the snow level will finally lower below pass levels by Sunday.

It won’t be the end of the wet weather, however. Forecasters say another wet pattern looks to be returning by Tuesday of next week, but the timing and strength is still uncertain at this point.