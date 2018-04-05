SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say could have information on a homicide.

Back on Feb. 26, 28-year-old Brodrick Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Edison Avenue and Truax Court.

After looking through surveillance cameras in the area, detectives identified one man in the area they’d like to talk to about the incident. The man was seen in and around the apartment complex just before the murder.

Detectives have not identified a motive for the murder at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.