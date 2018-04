SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than one million undocumented immigrants have gotten California driver’s licenses since 2015.

The California Department of Vehicles says it’s issued licenses to 1.1 million undocumented drivers since AB60 went into effect in January of 2015. In 2015 approximately 605,000 undocumented immigrants received licenses.

Those wanting licenses still must prove their identity and prove they live in California.