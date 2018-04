WOODLAND (CBS13) – A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Lions Club facility in Woodland.

Firefighters responded to the scene along Lincoln Avenue a little before 4 a.m. A second alarm was soon called.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the building even two hours after firefighters got the scene.

The fire is burning in a building that has been around since the 1800s. The Lions Club has been housed at the building for about 30 years.

No injuries have been reported.