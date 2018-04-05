WOODLAND (CBS13) — A community is devastated after the historic Lions Club went up in flames overnight.

Fierce flames ripped through the roof of the century-old Lions Clubhouse. Firefighters were up against history.

“A building fire like this is really stubborn; it’s built really well, which makes it really difficult for us to extinguish,” said Woodland Battalion Chief Eric Zane.

He was on scene at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday when the call first came in. He was just as devastated as the longtime Lions Club members.

“Born and raised here; I’ve seen this building been in this building many times. The loss is grand for many,” he said.

“Thousands of people will be affected by this,” said a member named Carol. “And then I’m supposed to go to a luncheon here tomorrow for the Shakespeare club,” she said.

She spent almost every week for the last 60 years putting on plays here. Celebrating weddings and birthdays. Including her daughter’s sweet 16 in what used to be the historic ballroom.

“It’s so sad,” she said.

For other club members, it’s the treasures they’ll miss.

Firefighters were able to rescue a banner.

“It all means something. It’s good that they brought them out,” one member said.

Firefighters say the building is still standing, but it’s unclear if it’ll ever be used again.

“My hope is they can renovate the building it’s a historical building with invaluable history and use, said Zane.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.