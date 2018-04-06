Email: cjanes@kovr.com

Twitter: @tvnewschristina

Facebook

Emmy Award-winning journalist Christina (Anderson) Janes is thrilled to be a part of the CBS13 news team.

Christina joined the team in October 2010, and it feels like a dream come true to be delivering the news and covering issues that matter to viewers in her home state.

Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone. And that was just the beginning. While working on her degree in Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University, (GO DEVILS!), Christina interned at KGO in San Francisco, and KTVK AND KNXV in Phoenix, taking in every aspect of the journalistic experience.

In 2006 she began her on-air career in Medford, Oregon as a reporter and quickly worked her way to the Main Anchor position for the last several years, delivering the news every night during primetime. Christina was also the spokesperson for the Emmy Award winning Southern Oregon Meth Project traveling across the state of Oregon talking to government leaders, businesses, and more than 10,000 students about the dangers of the deadly drug.

A four-time Emmy Nominee and winner and recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation Service to America Award, numerous Oregon Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Oregon Governor’s Media Award for Outstanding Service, Christina loves what she does and couldn’t be happier to be back closer to her family in California.

In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, family and friends, cooking, wine tasting, traveling, and spoiling her cat Tobey and her family Schnoodle Ted.

You can catch Christina weekdays on CBS13 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Getting Answers with Christina (Anderson) Janes

1. How long have you lived in Northern California? I’m a California Native! I was born and raised in the Bay Area and lived most of my life here.

2. Where are you from originally? I’m originally from Walnut Creek, California.

3. Do you have any siblings? I have one very smart, very funny, and handsome younger brother, Nick. He’s the best!

4. Do you have any pets? I have a cat named Tobey, and a dog named Ted, he’s a Schnoodle and he’s SUPER cute!

5. iPhone or Android? iPhone

6. What’s your favorite app? I love my Facebook and Twitter Apps, but my Pinterest App is my favorite. I also really like PicStitch.

7. What’s your favorite thing about working in news? It’s never a dull moment and it’s always new! Everyday is different and I love that!

8. What’s your favorite book? Pride and Prejudice

9. What’s your favorite movie? We Bought A Zoo…. I know you think I’m joking … but I LOVE it!!!

10. What’s your favorite TV show? My DVR is EXPLODING with shows I love, but Scandal and Homeland are my top 2. Oh, and the CBS13 News… DUH

11. Who is your favorite band? I don’t think I have a favorite! I love all kinds of music, but country is my FAVORITE.

12. What’s your favorite concert you’ve ever been to? Dave Matthews Band… I’ve seen them 6 times in concert and they are amazing!

13. What’s the one thing about you that would surprise us? I don’t own a single pair of white or solid colored socks. ALL of my socks have wild patterns or designs.

14. What’s your favorite past time? Hanging out with the people I love most, my family and friends.

15. If you could drive any car – what would it be? A semi… my best friend and I have it on our bucket list to drive one.

16. Who’s the person you most admire? My Mom. She’s the strongest, smartest, most caring person I know. She and my Dad are an inspiration. They are two of the best people I know. I admire them both greatly, they are amazing role models.

17. What’s your favorite quote? “Go Confidently In The Direction Of Your Dreams, Live The Life You’ve Imagined.”- Thoreau

18. What’s the one place you’d like to visit that you’ve never been to before? Italy, I’ve never been there, and I’m dying to go!!

19. What’s your favorite place you’ve ever visited? Hawaii… Maui and Kauai especially!!

20. If you were stranded on a desert island, and had the chance to take just one item with you, what would it be? Wine.

21. What’s the funniest thing you’ve ever overheard someone say? I couldn’t find the FUNNIEST thing… try anchoring the CBS13 News at 4 everyday, Tony Lopez is hilarious and my list it too long!!

22. Who’s your favorite actor/actress? I honestly don’t have a favorite…..however since I said We Bought A Zoo was my favorite movie, I should probably go with Matt Damon.

23. What’s your favorite line of dialogue from a movie? “I love smiling, smiling’s my favorite.”-Elf

24. What do you do for exercise? I walk a TON, I love yoga, I recently tried P90X and Insanity workouts and I’m REALLY loving them!

25. What’s your favorite area restaurant? Sacramento has SO many FABULOUS restaurants…I couldn’t possibly pick a favorite. I have too many!!!

26. What food could you not live without? Chocolate

27. What’s your favorite Northern California attraction? Too many to list! The Capitol, San Francisco, The Golden Gate Bridge, Wine Country, I love everything about California. It’s absolutely BEAUTIFUL. And best of all, it’s HOME.

28. Where’s the strangest/farthest place you’ve been recognized? Charlotte, North Carolina…Coming back from The Super Bowl, a CBS13 viewer who recently moved to the East Coast stopped me and asked me to pose for a picture! It was fun!!

29. At what age did you decide you were interested in news? At 2 years old I used to give fake newscasts in my parent’s front yard using a turkey baster as a microphone. So, it feels like a dream doing what I’ve always wanted to do!

30. What’s the world’s biggest question that you’d like to find the answer to? Why?