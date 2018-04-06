WATCH LIVE:Atmospheric river moves into Northern California
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:15 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:17 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:17 AMComics Unleashed
    01:52 AMPaid Program
    02:24 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Adrienne Moore
Filed Under:Lincoln

LINCOLN (CBS13) — A turtle turned speed bump in Lincoln is recovering thanks in part to a former veterinary technician’s help.

Jamie Nelson saved the red-eared slider somewhat ironically named Crush and has been nursing her back to health ever since.

There’s no question Crush would have died she hadn’t intervened. More than one-third of the turtle’s shell was smashed in, and things didn’t look too good.

Crush was on 12 Bridges Road in Lincoln when Nelson saw her.

“I got about 10 feet from her, and a car ran her over,” Nelson said.

She darted into traffic to save Crush and decided to take her home. She went back to her training for inspiration on how to put Crush back together again. She started applying Bondo, a product typically used for filling cracks in cars and homes, to Crush’s shattered shell.

Over time she’s brought in heat lamps, a pond and even some fish to help nurse the wayward turtle back to health. A more permanent fix will come with some lightweight fiberglass, a new pond with a ramp and continued TLC from her two sons.

Nelson is proud of how Crush is sticking her neck out these days. She even has her own Facebook page.

“She has 100 followers right now, which is pretty good for a turtle,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s