DAVIS (CBS13) — Some Davis law enforcement are going above and beyond to help the family of a disabled teen.

On Thursday night, a family’s van was stolen in a shopping center, along with the teen’s wheelchair. Friday, that chair was replaced by the Davis Police Officer’s Association, less than 24 hours later.

“I didn’t want to believe that it was gone,” said Salvador Garcia, Sr.

Garcia, Jr., 15, was sitting in a brand new one. His father couldn’t be more grateful.

“It just means a lot because it really came from a good heart,” said Garcia.

Straight from the heart of the Davis Police Officer’s Association. Treasurer Ron Trn says when he found out what happened, he didn’t think twice.

“It’s just the right thing to do you know,” said Officer Trn.

The family was shopping at TJ Maxx in Davis Thursday night when their van was stolen from a disabled parking space in front of the store. Salvador’s wheelchair, which he relies on every day, was inside. Officers say they felt compelled to help, so they bought a new one for $300.

“These are some of the reasons why you get into this business, to help people no matter what it is,” said Officer Trn.

It’s proof that good can come from bad situations and an unexpected gift from police that the family says they’ll never forget.

“Thank God that we find an angel,” said Garcia.

Police are still searching for the van- a 1999 red Toyota Sienna with California license plate number 4XMJ336.