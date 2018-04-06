WATCH LIVE:Atmospheric river moves into Northern California
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man and a woman who robbed a Hobby Lobby store in Elk Grove.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near E. Stockton Boulevard and Bond Road.

Elk Grove police say an employee at Hobby Lobby spotted two suspected shoplifters and confronted them. However, one of the suspects then pulled out a stun gun – allegedly threatening the employee.

The employee backed off, but also called 911 and watched as the pair went into another store at the shopping center.

Officers were waiting for the suspects when they walked out.

Paul Quiroz, 47, and Veronica Martinez, 38, were arrested and are now facing robbery and conspiracy charges. Police say a stun gun was found in Martinez’ purse.

The stolen merchandise has been returned to Hobby Lobby.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s