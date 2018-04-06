ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man and a woman who robbed a Hobby Lobby store in Elk Grove.

The incident happened Monday afternoon near E. Stockton Boulevard and Bond Road.

Elk Grove police say an employee at Hobby Lobby spotted two suspected shoplifters and confronted them. However, one of the suspects then pulled out a stun gun – allegedly threatening the employee.

The employee backed off, but also called 911 and watched as the pair went into another store at the shopping center.

Officers were waiting for the suspects when they walked out.

Paul Quiroz, 47, and Veronica Martinez, 38, were arrested and are now facing robbery and conspiracy charges. Police say a stun gun was found in Martinez’ purse.

The stolen merchandise has been returned to Hobby Lobby.