ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Kaiser nurse fired for posting Stephon Clark “deserved it for being stupid” has raised more than $27,000 in order to pay for her rent, car and food while she looks for another job.

Faith Linthicum was a labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Roseville, according to her Facebook page. She commented on a Facebook post discussing the police shooting death of Stephon Clark saying: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid.”

Another Facebook user screengrabbed the post and alerted Kaiser Permanente. Linthicum says she was fired. On her GoFundMe, she writes: “I’m a United States Military veteran who served as a medic, and then fulfilled my dream taking care of people by becoming a nurse. I was recently fired from my job as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech. I am a proud supporter of this great Country, the First Amendment, the rule of law, and law enforcement.” Shes goes on to say: “I am not a hateful or discriminatory person. As a person of faith, and a nurse, I love all people and treat everyone equally. Kaiser Permanente fired me without any investigation, and without giving me an opportunity to explain or defend myself. I believe Kaiser Permanente violated my First Amendment right to free speech in order to protect themselves from the wrath of these activists.”

As of 11am Friday morning Linthicum’s GoFundMe has been shared more than 3,300 times. She’s raised $27,354. Her goal was $25,000. The highest donation came from an Anonymous donor who gave $1,000.