Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter and Sunday evening anchor. Since joining CBS13 in 2003, he’s held the position of general assignment reporter and weekend anchor, before starting the “Call Kurtis” consumer advocacy program, which has helped viewers get back millions of dollars and resolve thousands of disputes since 2006.

Since arriving in Sacramento, he’s covered everything from the Scott Peterson murder trial to the gubernatorial campaign of a porn star. Kurtis has investigated unscrupulous businesses and exposed problems in state and local government resulting in passing new laws. He’s also reported on terrorism from Pakistan, tensions between North and South Korea from the DMZ and traveled to Mexico to assist viewers with a timeshare refund. He’s reported on natural disasters too — from an assignment in the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina to trips to the shores of Phuket, Thailand and Samoa tracking progress following the tsunamis that affected each of those countries.

During his international travels in September 2010, Kurtis experienced a major earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, and found himself reporting for a national audience back home.

Kurtis is a 35-time regional Emmy Award nominee and eleven-time winner. His work has also been honored by The National Press Club, the Radio and Television News Directors Association and with a California Journalism Award.

His honored investigation into Walmart’s gift receipt practices sparked a call from Congress for a federal investigation. After exposing how the California Medical Board allowed doctors with drug and alcohol problems to continue treating patients, the state got rid of its problem-plagued doctor’s diversion program. He exposed a security flaw in a state website exposing the personal information of tens of thousands of unemployed Californians. Another investigation prompted the DMV to overhaul its database after he uncovered a flaw that caused Californians to wrongfully receive parking tickets.

In 2015, the Radio Television Digital News Foundation selected Kurtis as a fellow to travel to Europe and meet with top-level German political, business and media figures and visit the EU and NATO in Belgium. Kurtis traveled with a delegation of American journalists to Pakistan in 2013 as an East West Center fellow . In 2011, he graduated from the FBI’s Citizens’ Academy. He has been a long-standing member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors and has taught investigative journalism in Vietnam. In 2016, the Consumer Federation of California honored him as the Consumer Journalist of the Year.

The South San Francisco native started his broadcast career in 1996 as a radio reporter and anchor at WERS-FM in Boston. He founded Emerson College’s student-run television station WEBN and worked behind the scenes for Dateline NBC, KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, and KGO-TV in San Francisco before reporting for KRCR-TV in Redding, California and KTVN-TV in Reno, Nevada.

Kurtis has a degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in Boston.

Getting Answers with Kurtis Ming

1) How long have you lived in Northern California? All my life minus college and a reporter job in Reno.

2) Where are you from originally? South San Francisco

3) Do you have any siblings? One Sister.

5) iPhone or Android? Currently, Android

6) What’s your favorite thing about working in news? Serving as the voice of the viewer. Asking the tough questions people at home want answered.

7) What’s your favorite past time? Traveling

8) What’s the one place you’d like to visit that you’ve never been to before? Trying to get to every continent, so it’s tough to narrow it down. Antarctica, Africa and South America are still on the list.

9) What’s your favorite place you’ve ever visited? Southeast Asia

10) Where’s the strangest/farthest place you’ve been recognized? The Azores. A small island in Portugal where I ran into some loyal CBS13 viewers.

11) At what age did you decide you were interested in news? 11, after the Loma Prieta Earthquake

