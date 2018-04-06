Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter and Sunday evening anchor. Since joining CBS13 in 2003, he’s held the position of general assignment reporter and weekend anchor, before starting the “Call Kurtis” consumer advocacy program, which has helped viewers get back millions of dollars and resolve thousands of disputes since 2006.
Since arriving in Sacramento, he’s covered everything from the Scott Peterson murder trial to the gubernatorial campaign of a porn star. Kurtis has investigated unscrupulous businesses and exposed problems in state and local government resulting in passing new laws. He’s also reported on terrorism from Pakistan, tensions between North and South Korea from the DMZ and traveled to Mexico to assist viewers with a timeshare refund. He’s reported on natural disasters too — from an assignment in the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina to trips to the shores of Phuket, Thailand and Samoa tracking progress following the tsunamis that affected each of those countries.
During his international travels in September 2010, Kurtis experienced a major earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, and found himself reporting for a national audience back home.
Kurtis is a 35-time regional Emmy Award nominee and eleven-time winner. His work has also been honored by The National Press Club, the Radio and Television News Directors Association and with a California Journalism Award.
His honored investigation into Walmart’s gift receipt practices sparked a call from Congress for a federal investigation. After exposing how the California Medical Board allowed doctors with drug and alcohol problems to continue treating patients, the state got rid of its problem-plagued doctor’s diversion program. He exposed a security flaw in a state website exposing the personal information of tens of thousands of unemployed Californians. Another investigation prompted the DMV to overhaul its database after he uncovered a flaw that caused Californians to wrongfully receive parking tickets.
In 2015, the Radio Television Digital News Foundation selected Kurtis as a fellow to travel to Europe and meet with top-level German political, business and media figures and visit the EU and NATO in Belgium. Kurtis traveled with a delegation of American journalists to Pakistan in 2013 as an East West Center fellow . In 2011, he graduated from the FBI’s Citizens’ Academy. He has been a long-standing member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors and has taught investigative journalism in Vietnam. In 2016, the Consumer Federation of California honored him as the Consumer Journalist of the Year.
The South San Francisco native started his broadcast career in 1996 as a radio reporter and anchor at WERS-FM in Boston. He founded Emerson College’s student-run television station WEBN and worked behind the scenes for Dateline NBC, KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, and KGO-TV in San Francisco before reporting for KRCR-TV in Redding, California and KTVN-TV in Reno, Nevada.
Kurtis has a degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in Boston.
1) How long have you lived in Northern California? All my life minus college and a reporter job in Reno.
2) Where are you from originally? South San Francisco
3) Do you have any siblings? One Sister.
5) iPhone or Android? Currently, Android
6) What’s your favorite thing about working in news? Serving as the voice of the viewer. Asking the tough questions people at home want answered.
7) What’s your favorite past time? Traveling
8) What’s the one place you’d like to visit that you’ve never been to before? Trying to get to every continent, so it’s tough to narrow it down. Antarctica, Africa and South America are still on the list.
9) What’s your favorite place you’ve ever visited? Southeast Asia
10) Where’s the strangest/farthest place you’ve been recognized? The Azores. A small island in Portugal where I ran into some loyal CBS13 viewers.
11) At what age did you decide you were interested in news? 11, after the Loma Prieta Earthquake
- Sacramento TV Chiropractor Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Practicing Without LicenseJames Martin cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to seven of the 45 felonies, which will end his career as a chiropractor.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Toy Helicopter Fire Raises Questions About ChargersThe Angry Birds UFO Helicopter he bought for his 8-year-old daughter started smoking then caught fire after 15 minutes on the charger
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Still No Fix For Mail Forwarding FraudA Call Kurtis investigation exposed a weakness with the postal service that could forward your mail straight to crooks' hands.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: What Happens When My Tax Preparer Makes A Mistake?Instead of $1,000 back, Retired electrician John Harris learned he owed the Internal Revenue Service $6,400.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Rice Cooker Recall Response Leaves Sacramento Man SteamingThe cordless cooker is a fixture on the floor. He says he was told his replacement was coming in approximately four weeks. 12 weeks later ...
- Call Kurtis Investigates: How Do I Cash Unused Traveler’s Checks?Beth Mills with The California Bankers Association admits redeeming traveler's checks may be a bit trickier, with fewer stores accepting them, but says that do not expire.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Life-Saving Baby Formula Denied By Insurance CompanyUnable to keep food down, 11-month-old Mia started losing weight and ended up in the hospital.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Quoted Internet & Cable Prices May Not Be What You PayWe all get those internet and TV flyers in the mail, with big bold numbers showing how little we'll pay if we switch out our service. Why is it that we rarely pay that promised price?
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Was Groupon Deal That Caught Fire A Counterfeit?It is supposed to keep food from splattering all over a microwave, but something different happened when Barbara Young used the Hover Cover she found on Groupon.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: What Bills To Watch Out For At An Urgent CareA dog bite while out of town forced a family to go to an urgent care doctor. When they got an out of network bill, it was time to call Kurtis.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: AT&T Customer Says She’s Getting Other Customers’ EmailsA Rocklin viewer says she's been barraged with emails containing personal information of other customers for months now and wants it to stop.
- Call Kurtis: Woman’s Concern Over Oven Turns Out To Be User ErrorWith the holiday season still lingering, a Stockton family was concerned that their oven was not a friend of the feast but a possible menace of the meal.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Cities Not Enforcing Their Own Rules for Short-Term RentalsIn several cities and counties, property owners have to register their homes to use it as a short-term rental so they can track any problems.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: CBS13 Uncovers Tax Agency Flaw Wrongfully Fleecing CaliforniansThe state knows where Jay lives because he filed taxes from the same address, but we learned the agency sent his warning letters to an address he hasn't used in more than three years.
- Call Kurtis Investigates: Planned Park In Roseville Neighborhood Still A Promise Years LaterInstead, homes surround a field of weeds. A large sign in front of the weeds in the Primrose development still states “future neighborhood park.”
- Call Kurtis Investigates: A Veteran’s Journey From Homelessness To HopeWe first met Keith Bell a year ago. His dad just died. He could no longer pay the bills, and his stress was mounting. He was fearful he'd end up on the streets.
- Which Animal Shelters Take In Research Animals?It's something that weighed on the mind of one of our viewers after her dog had to be put down because of rampant cancer, so we went looking for answers.
- Call Kurtis: Is Your Rescue Dog A Research Animal?Lab research on dogs is legal, but heavily regulated. Federal records show 37 facilities in California perform some sort of research on dogs.
- Animal Research Facilities’ Responses To Our Questions About Dog ResearchThere are six facilities in the area whose research involved nearly 2,000 dogs in 2015 alone, including UC Davis and Cosumnes River College.
- How To Tell If Your Pet Was A Research SubjectIt's something that weighed on the mind of one of our viewers after her dog had to be put down because of rampant cancer, so we went looking for answers.