MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – The latest on the police activity in Marysville:

7:39 a.m.

Authorities in Marysville say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started as an attempted traffic stop in Wheatland. The suspect took off and made his way to Marysville.

Officers put out spike strips and disabled the car near 6th and E streets in downtown Marysville.

Marysville – Hwy 70 (E st.) is closed bet. 4th and 6th due to police activity. Use alternate routes! @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/F1mr59vG0u — Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) April 6, 2018

Officers say the suspect was uncooperative. A sheriff’s deputy then sent a K9 into the suspect’s car.

The suspect then shot the K9 in the neck, authorities say.

Law enforcement officers then shot at the suspect. They then got him out of the car and tried to do CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The K9 has been taken to a local vet for treatment.

6:49 a.m.

Highway 70 in both directions in the Marysville area is closed due to police activity.

The closure is at 9th and 5th streets, according to Caltrans.

UPDATED location: 70 in Marysville is closed SB at 9th and NB at 5th due to police activity. Detours through town but expect heavy delays. https://t.co/slRJ3eShAL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 6, 2018

Authorities have not released any details on the reason for the police activity in the area.

Caltrans says they expect the road to reopen by noon. Detours are in place through Marysville, but Caltrans says to expect heavy delays.

More information to come.