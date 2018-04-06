MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto man accused of killing his wife is now behind bars after police say he was on the run for the last two days.

Kelvin Simpson, 51, was arrested in Oakland after a short standoff with police officers.

A small memorial has been set up in front of the family’s home. According to family and friends, Shannon Simpson brought a lot of joy into many people’s lives.

In a statement, the family said Shannon was a loving, caring woman full of life. Neighbors had no idea the couple had been having problems.

“It’s crazy, you just never know, you know. Honestly, I like to know my neighbors. And if I hear something, I will call the cops. But you know, I never heard of anything down here, ever,” said neighbor, Michelle Coronado.

On Tuesday the 1500 block of Coffee Villa Drive was blocked off as Modesto Police investigated Shannon’s suspicious death. Police said Shannon’s husband, Kelvin Simpson, who was arrested in Oakland is suspected of her murder.

“It’s pretty sad. It is sad, you know. I don’t see this guy back here, you should notice something like that, if you see them arguing, you should actually notice something like that, but we didn’t see it,” said Coronado.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a domestic violence homicide. Shannon’s family still processing her death hopes anyone in a similar situation would have the courage to seek help.

“If one day to the next, you know this person was outgoing and bubbly, and now all of a sudden they are withdrawn, they are quiet, not themselves that can be a big sign,” said Cristal Baez, Haven Women’s Center.

The Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus is a nonprofit organization serving all survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking.

“Abusive relationships don’t just mean physical abuse, its’ verbal, it’s emotional, it’s the psychological torment that people will face,” said Baez.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page for Shannon. In the meantime, Kelvin Simpson booked in Alameda County Jail and will be transferred to Stanislaus County.