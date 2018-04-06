Email: tlopez@kovr.com
Twitter: @tlomedia
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Tony also is one of our primary reporters for our evening newscasts. His “Getting Answers: Road Tours” can be seen weekly during our 10 p.m. news. A native of Los Angeles (don’t worry, he’s not a Lakers fan), Tony has worked for stations in California, Texas and Colorado. He’s been in the business for more than 25 years.
First and foremost, Tony is a husband and father. He and his wife have been married more than 20 years, and keep busy raising a growing teenager.
When he’s not working, Tony enjoys running with his dog, coaching youth football, and just enjoying life.
Getting Answers with Tony Lopez
1. How long have you lived in Northern California? This is my second stint in Nor Cal. I was here in the early 90’s and now, for the last 7 + years. So, combined..close to a decade.
2. Where are you from originally? I’m pretty sure my Mother gave birth to me about 47 years ago in the Los Angeles area.
3. Do you have any siblings? I have more siblings than Morgan Freeman has freckles. Okay, not really, but I’m the youngest of 8!
4. iPhone or Android? I have an I-Phone.
5. What’s your favorite app? Probably my Major League Baseball App so I can watch games and highlights when I’m supposed to be reading the news on set.
6. What’s your favorite thing about working in news? I’ve always wanted to wear make-up everyday and this gives me the chance to do that and not feel really weird about it. Seriously, the job is something different everyday. It’s never boring.
7. What’s your favorite book? I like “Go Dog Go”. How’d all those dogs get on that tree?
8. What’s your favorite movie? Shawshank Redemption cuz it reminds me never to give up when life doesn’t look so good.
9. What’s your favorite TV show? Amazing Race and my wife is really mad we can’t try out for it since I work for CBS. We’d totally win..or she would totally kill me during the race. It would make for some good T.V.
10. Who is your favorite band? I’m old school: Tom Petty, Earth Wind and Fire, Johnny Cash
11. What was your favorite concert? The Wiggles were pretty good but I’d say Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
12. What’s the one thing about you that would surprise us? I’m writing a Musical/Comedy, A Sitcom Pilot, and I can play the harmonica with my nose.
13. What’s your favorite past time? Is drinking wine by my pool a past-time? If not, then going to the ballpark and watching some baseball
14. If you could drive any car – what would it be? If a Smart Car really makes people smarter, then I’d hop into one of those. If not, then probably a classic Mustang.
15. Who’s the person you most admire? Christina Anderson for her ability to sit next to me 5 days a week and not strangle me.
16. What’s your favorite quote? “Life is too short, and so am I.”
17. What’s the one place you’d like to visit that you’ve never been to before? The Amalfi Coast in Italy
18. What’s your favorite place you’ve ever visited? Maui
19. What’s the funniest thing you’ve ever overheard someone say? That’s what she said.
20. Who’s your favorite actor/actress? Jessica Rabbit
21. What’s your favorite line of dialogue from a movie? Any scene in Goodfellas
22. What do you do for exercise? Lift weights, run with my dog, yoga, kayak, anything outdoors.
23. What food could you not live without? Pasta
24. What’s your favorite Northern California attraction? My wife! J
25. Where’s the strangest/farthest place you’ve been recognized? I was recognized by a CHP officer who pulled me over after mistakenly thinking I was speeding.
26. At what age did you decide you were interested in news? I was 4 and had to stop what I was doing to watch my brother on T.V. Los Angeles.
27. What’s the world’s biggest question that you’d like to find the answer to? Why is there an expiration date on Sour Cream?
Tony’s recent stories
- Nearly 1 Year Later, Missing Husky Returned To Sacramento HomeChamp disappeared in April. Officials say he was likely stolen. Somehow he ended up nearly 300 miles away in Bakersfield.
- Daring Couple Says ‘I Do’ Over Canyon Without Taking A PlungeRyan Jenks and Kimberly Wegin tied the knot after first tying a few loose ends.
- Getting Answers Road Tour: Holes In Sacramento Land DevelopmentYou may have noticed two prime pieces of land in the heart of Downtown Sacramento continue to sit undeveloped.
- Man Accused Of Killing Two Deputies Resumes Courtroom OutburstsThis time, Judge Steve White threatened to throw him out and let the trial to proceed without him.
- City Of Rancho Cordova Criticized For Residential Trailer-Parking LawThe City of Rancho Cordova is getting pushback for a new law that targets boat and RV owners.
- 50 Years Later, Vietnam Veteran Meets Daughter He Didn’t Know ExistedA recent phone call from a total stranger just made Gary Barnes' life even more full. It turns out she was no stranger at all.
- Local Firefighters ‘Brave The Shave’ For Fallen Firefighter’s FamilyAs a show of solidarity and inspired by a campaign started by the Anderson’s young son, Mason, the “Brave the Shave” campaign is gaining steam.
- Sacramento Man With Autism Steps Away From Qualifying For Boston MarathonJohn Almeda may be non-verbal, but his determination continues to speak volumes.
- Volunteers Bring New Life To Old FlowersThanks to Granite Bay resident Jennifer Arey, many go to her nonprofit organization called The Petal Connection.
- Serial Killer Puente’s Former Home Becomes Classroom For Law EnforcementAlmost three decades ago this week, detectives swarmed a Victorian-style home on F Street in Sacramento where a woman poisoned, killed, and buried her victims. Now it's the site of learning for law enforcement officials.
- World Series MVP George Springer Shines Spotlight On StutteringHouston Astros slugger George Springer has had a stutter in his speech since childhood. He’s been a champion for children and adults with the same speech disorder.
- Sacramento State Helps Amputees With Free Therapy ClinicA free therapy clinic is giving local amputee patients a renewed sense of hope to regain their movement and freedom.
- Family Of Modesto Officer Killed By DUI Suspect Gets To Keep His K9 PartnerSince the tragedy in late August, Sgt. Pershall's partner K9 Ike has been staying with the late officer's wife and two children.
- What Do You Tell Your Kids When They Ask About Las Vegas Massacre?SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When it comes to talking with our children about the Las Vegas mass shooting, leading psychologists remind us listening to the question is crucial. Scott Jensen, Chair of Psychology at University of the Pacific tells CBS13, “The best thing parents can do is to be open and honest.” He goes on to […]
- Getting Answers Road Tour: Sacramento County’s El Centro RoadWith development coming and existing homes already in-place, our CBS13 viewers have a couple of questions about this area.
- Severely Abused Dog Finds Forever Home“They had never seen anything like the injury that he had sustained--literally--his skull was exposed."
- Group Aims To Restore One Of Sacramento’s First Jail CellsThe 6-foot wide, 15-foot high structure was one of the first jail cells ever used in Sacramento. Efforts are underway to raise money to restore it.
- Alzheimer’s Walk A Reminder Of Devastating DisorderOne in 10 people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s or dementia. There is no cure, and the numbers are expected to rise dramatically in the years to come.
- Former Sacramento Teacher Caught In Mexico EarthquakeDominique Cordero was sitting on the top floor of her Mexico City apartment when the ground began to shake.
- Sacramento State Science Center Finally Sees GroundbreakingOfficials broke ground on the $90 million complex Monday on a campus that hasn’t seen a new education building go up in 17 years.