MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s K9 wounded in a shooting on Friday is expected to survive his injuries.

Glock was shot in the neck while police tried to stop a DUI suspect early Friday morning.

Investigators say the Wheatland Police Department tried to pull over 26-year-old Jonathan Erick Alexander for going 90 mph through Wheatland on Highway 65. Investigators say Alexander turned off his lights, then eventually pulled over.

The driver handed over his ID, but became uncooperative when the officer detected the smell of alcohol in the vehicle. He took off on Highway 65 toward Marysville.

During the pursuit, investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle hit spike strips twice before it stopped at E and 6th streets in Marysville. Police sent Glock after the suspect when he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle, which is when they say Alexander opened fire, striking Glock in the neck.

At that point, an unknown number of officers fired an unknown number of rounds at the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glock is expected to survive his injury.